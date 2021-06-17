Wright-Patt spotlight

Name and rank: Julie Johnson, GS-7
Duty title: Administrative assistant
Unit of assignment: 88th Civil Engineer Group, Front Office
What do you do at Wright-Patt? In my role, I ensure a smooth flow of communication and administrative functions for the Civil Engineer Group command staff. This requires coordination with four Civil Engineer Group divisions and multiple outside agencies. An average week involves assigning and/or coordination on 25-50 “taskers.” These taskers can range from topics on human resources assignments to $25 million (major command) design proposals.
Why are you and your job important to the Air Force, AFMC and WPAFB?
My role is critical in assisting the base civil engineer in the management and support of all administrative and support functions throughout the organization. This position also provides support not only within the Civil Engineer Group but to external partners, found in each building across the installation.