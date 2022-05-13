Wright-Patt stages mass-casualty exercise

88th Medical Group personnel, along with the Fire Department, performed triage on the “casualties” played by volunteers and mannequins and prepared them for transport to medical facilities.

“Large-scale exercises are important to accurately test how the base responds to a real-world incident,” said John Rehak, 88th Air Base Wing exercise and inspection program manager.

That response includes more than first responders. Wing staff agencies such as safety and public affairs also played a vital role for the base throughout the crisis.

During this exercise, the wing Safety Office stood up an interim safety board and public affairs held a mock joint press conference with the 445th Airlift Wing commander and 88 ABW vice commander to inform the media about the crash.

“This was a great opportunity to work with our 445th partners,” said Bob Purtiman, 88 ABW Public Affairs chief. “It was the first time we have ever exercised with them, so the time we spent on this was valuable. This realistic scenario allowed us to not only test our staff public-response processes but also gave our leaders the opportunity to work on their media-interaction skills.”

Wing inspection team members are now collecting and assessing exercise observations to determine how to be better prepared for such an event in the future.

“After an exercise is over, the inspector general will record the results,” Rehak said. “The results are observations and will be used by commanders to identify deficiencies in training.”