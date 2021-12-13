Wright-Patt to celebrate first human flight Dec. 17

Brig. Gen. Luke Cropsey, Air Force Security Assistance and Cooperation Directorate head and director of International Affairs at Air Force Materiel Command, will speak at the event.

Although the ceremony is not open to the public due to COVID-19 restrictions, Dayton locals can look up around 10:35 a.m. for a C-130 Hercules flying overhead.

“The principles of aviation that the Wright brothers developed over a hundred years ago in Dayton still form the foundations used by today’s most modern and technologically sophisticated aircraft,” Byington said.

Members of the Wright family will symbolize an even deeper connection to the historical event with a wreath laying.

Ultimately, the ceremony reminds Wright-Patterson AFB to look back in time on its own community to fully appreciate the achievements that allow the Air Force to fly, fight and win, organizers said.

“In an age when technological advancement seems to develop at a blistering pace, it is important to pause to appreciate those rare individual milestones that have had such a transformative effect on the human experience,” Byington said.

“The advent of powered flight didn’t just increase our power of movement in this world; it forever changed how we view this world. It set in motion a revolution of shrinking distances and expanding aviation potential, which continues to this day. Its significance to human history must be forever remembered and celebrated.”

The National Aviation Heritage Area will livestream the event on Facebook at www.facebook.com/visitNAHA.