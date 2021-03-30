Wright-Patt to celebrate Month of the Military Child

Spirit Week starts April 19, which is Camo Day. Other celebrations set for that week: Silly Sock Day (April 20), Purple Up Day (April 21), Crazy Hat Day (April 22), and Red, White and Blue Day (April 23).

Purple is the color honoring Month of the Military Child.

April 26 will be a week to showcase patriotism. Each day, a short video will be posted on the participating social media platforms.

That Monday features a prerecorded video of kids saying the Pledge of Allegiance. On April 27, older youth will read the Declaration of Independence’s preamble, while a singing of the national anthem is scheduled to take place April 28.

A livestream of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s Honor Guard is set for April 29, showcasing a ceremonial flag-folding. On April 30, everyone is encouraged to submit their best American flag photos to cap the monthlong celebration.

The Defense Department’s Month of the Military Child commemoration dates back to 1986. It was established to honor military families and underscore the important role their children play in the armed forces community.

Anyone in a Child Development Center can participate in the month’s activities at Wright-Patterson AFB. This includes the School Age Care program, youth centers and family child care.

For more information on Month of the Military Child events at WPAFB, contact School Liaison Trina Pauley at trina.pauley@us.af.mil.