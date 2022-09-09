Wright-Patt welcomes runners to the 26th Air Force Marathon

Runners and spectator will also find a wide variety of new food and drink choices at the finish line.

The weekend kicks off Sept. 15 with the Air Force Marathon’s Health & Fitness Expo at Wright State University’s Nutter Center.

The Expo features nearly 75 booths on tap with the latest developments in sports, fitness and nutrition. A free mobility clinic for lower-extremity amputee runners will be offered, with instruction provided by Optimus Prosthetics and American Paralympic gold medalist Grace Norman.

The two-day Expo is free, open to the public and runs 3 to 7 p.m. Sept. 15 and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 16.

On Sept. 16, U.S. military veteran and Olympian Paul Chelimo will lead contenders on a 45-minute training run from the Holiday Inn in Fairborn starting at 6:30 a.m. He then returns to the hotel to speak at the Breakfast of Champions from 8 to 10 a.m.

Runners can enjoy a pre-race gourmet pasta dinner at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force that evening. Chelimo, who medaled in the 2016 and 2020 Olympics, will be guest speaker.

Everyone who finishes a race will receive a medal with the featured aircraft, the AC-130J Ghostrider, celebrating their accomplishment. An additional special medal awaits those who complete the “Fly! Fight! Win! Challenge Series,” which entails completing three weekend races: the 5K, 10K, and half or full marathon.

All races begin and end at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, except the 1K Tailwind Trot Kids Run and 5K. Medals are presented at the finish line by senior Air Force leaders.

The Air Force Marathon is a Boston Marathon-qualifying event, and the course goes past numerous historical landmarks, including Huffman Prairie, where the Wright brothers perfected manned flight.

The featured aircraft for the 27th running of the Air Force Marathon will be unveiled during the “After Party at The Greene” in Beavercreek on Sept. 17.

Visit www.usafmarathon.com for more information about the 2022 Air Force Marathon and get the official 2022 Air Force Marathon app at the Apple App Store or Google Play.