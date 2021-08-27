Wright-Patterson AFB construction news

C Street work on tap for natural gas project
Construction contractors will complete Phase 5 of a natural gas main line installation Aug. 30 to Sept. 3 along C Street between Sixth and Seventh streets, causing one lane to be closed at a time along this stretch in Area B of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
Because this portion of C Street has a center-turn lane, lanes will be shifted to keep traffic open in both directions, 88th Civil Engineer Group officials said.
The graphic highlights the affected area and traffic flow around the worksite during this construction phase.
Questions may be directed to Peter Schweizer, contracting officer’s representative for the 88th Civil Engineer Squadron, at 937-904-0099.
Lane closure planned at Gate 1A
The right northbound lane on Spruce Way exiting Gate 1A (Commissary Gate) will be closed Aug. 30-31 for an American Water main and valve repair, the 88th Civil Engineer Group said.
The left lane will remain open both days for outbound traffic. Crews will post signs directing motorists around the worksite.
The aerial view highlights the project location near Gate 1A on Spruce Way (old State Route 444).
Questions may be directed to 88 CEG at 937-904-0199.