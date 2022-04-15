Wright-Patterson Airmen defend local landscape

Combined Shape Caption Staff Sgt. Paul Jezowski, 88th Security Forces Squadron, plants a seedling April 7 along Trout Creek on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. A group of 88 SFS Defenders volunteered to help plant native-tree seedlings in an area recently cleared of invasive honeysuckle. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ Combined Shape Caption Staff Sgt. Paul Jezowski, 88th Security Forces Squadron, plants a seedling April 7 along Trout Creek on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. A group of 88 SFS Defenders volunteered to help plant native-tree seedlings in an area recently cleared of invasive honeysuckle. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

The volunteer Defenders took initiative to find ways to improve the general area in which they live and patrol.

“They were all outdoor enthusiasts and reached out, asking if they could participate in projects to help enhance the natural areas on the installation,” Trevino said. “We are always happy to have help, and we are grateful for their interest and hard work getting the trees planted.”

Volunteers picked up planting on the bank of Trout Creek where the group left off last year.

“Wright-Patt has a lot of wilderness around it,” said Tech. Sgt. Sawyer McIntyre, a combat arms instructor with 88 SFS. “It’s good to take care of it, especially as this is a historical area. People are walking and jogging, and it’s a nice place for us to exercise and get away from the more-built-up side of base.”

Combined Shape Caption Staff Sgt. Miguel Ramos, 88th Security Forces Squadron, breaks ground April 7 in preparation of planting a seedling along Trout Creek at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ Combined Shape Caption Staff Sgt. Miguel Ramos, 88th Security Forces Squadron, breaks ground April 7 in preparation of planting a seedling along Trout Creek at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

Ohio’s largest surviving prairie remnant, Huffman Prairie testifies to both historical and natural wings. It became the runway for 150 of the Wright brothers’ flights, developmental lab for the first practical plane in history, and training grounds for hundreds more military and civilian pilots. Today, it hosts over 200 species of moths and 30 types of butterflies, as well as pollinators and birds.

“It’s just good to give back to nature and give animals their habitats back,” said Staff Sgt. Bryce Sharon, NCO in charge of the armory. “That’s why I want to be out here helping with this. I love the outdoors – hiking, biking, sightseeing – I just love being out in nature.”

Extending the Earth Day impact, 88 CEG will partner with the city of Fairborn and Beavercreek Wetlands Association for a litter pickup April 22. All are welcome to meet at Community Park in Fairborn between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to help. Supplies will be provided.