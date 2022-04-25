Wright-Patterson Area A road-realignment project enters Phase 3

The road-realignment project near Wright-Patterson Medical Center is headed into Phase 3 and is projected to take two weeks, the 88th Civil Engineer Group announced.
From April 22 to May 6, impacted areas will be along Spruce Way between Oak Street (Kittyhawk entrance) and Estabrook Road. The graphic highlights the project location on Area A.
Work crews are constructing a new portion of Locust Street to support future Wright-Patterson Air Force Base development. The project got underway in late November.
During Phase 3, Spruce Way will be converted from a divided four-lane highway to an undivided two-lane road, with one lane each way on the southbound side. This is a transition from Phase 2, to allow construction crews to work on the northbound side. Lanes will be separated by barricades. A 25-mph, reduced speed limit remains in effect.
Estabrook Road will continue to be closed between Sugar Maple Drive and Talbott Road. A posted detour routes drivers around the hospital using Sugar Maple Drive, Schlatter Road and Talbott.
The realignment project is scheduled to be completed in phases through this fall. Motorists on base can expect traffic-pattern changes.
Questions may be directed to the 88th Civil Engineer Group at 937-904-0199.
About the Author