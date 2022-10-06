Wright-Patterson Area B to turn off power during upcoming exercise

The base Energy Management Office is pulling the plug beginning at midnight to test Area B’s resilience during a widespread power-grid outage.

“The exercise will separate the installation from commercial power and test how well critical missions can perform utilizing backup power resources,” said Dustin Hoehn, 88th Civil Engineer Group energy manager. “It helps to determine critical energy requirements, validate continuity of operations plans and identify infrastructure interdependencies. Exercising these procedures during a planned event helps the base be better prepared for real world situations.”