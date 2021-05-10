X

Wright-Patterson C Street lane shift planned for Fuel Farm project

ajc.com

Military News | 1 hour ago
By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

Construction news

Messer Construction is scheduled to rework the curb and sidewalk on C Street between Sixth and Seventh streets to support the Fuel Farm replacement and relocation project at Bldg. 490, officials announced.

An aerial image above shows the affected area and traffic flow around the worksite in Area B of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

The contractor will need to shift C Street’s southbound lane to the center-turn lane using traffic barrels. This will be in effect from May 17 to June 18.

Questions or concerns may be directed to the 88th Civil Engineer Group at 937-904-0199.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.