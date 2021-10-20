Wright-Patterson Dental Clinic changing sick-call hours

If an emergency occurs after weekday sick-call hours, active-duty patients are advised to call the front desk and discuss the nature of their situation. After normal business hours, they should report to the Emergency Room and the dentist on-call may be contacted.

The 88th Dental Squadron will also be reinforcing its “active-duty only” clinic status, similar to all other Department of Defense and Air Force dental treatment facilities.

WPAFB’s Dental Clinic does host a residency program that treated other patients in the past for training purposes only. However, the dental residency will now focus primarily on active-duty patients to further support the 88 DS mission of maintaining readiness for uniformed personnel.