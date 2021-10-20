Wright-Patterson Dental Clinic changing sick-call hours

In response to staffing challenges and built-up demand from COVID-19 restrictions, the 88th Dental Squadron is changing its sick-call process to increase efficiencies.
Previously, patients could call and schedule a 30-minute walk-in appointment for dental issues. Many of these turned out to be non-emergent and the allotted appointments were going unfilled.
Beginning Oct. 18, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s Dental Clinic will provide a walk-in clinic for active-duty members in need of urgent care. The change aligns with current medical sick-call procedures utilized by active-duty patients.
The new walk-in emergency dental hours will be 7:30-8:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Active-duty service members with dental emergencies can receive treatment and follow-up appointments for further definitive care as needed.
True emergent dental care will remain available 24/7, Wright-Patterson Medical Center officials said.
If an emergency occurs after weekday sick-call hours, active-duty patients are advised to call the front desk and discuss the nature of their situation. After normal business hours, they should report to the Emergency Room and the dentist on-call may be contacted.
The 88th Dental Squadron will also be reinforcing its “active-duty only” clinic status, similar to all other Department of Defense and Air Force dental treatment facilities.
WPAFB’s Dental Clinic does host a residency program that treated other patients in the past for training purposes only. However, the dental residency will now focus primarily on active-duty patients to further support the 88 DS mission of maintaining readiness for uniformed personnel.