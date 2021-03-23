Wright-Patterson Exchange rewards classroom excellence

You Made the Grade sweepstakes entry forms are on the back of the $5 gift card sleeve. Students can send completed forms to:

You Made the Grade

PO Box 227398

Dallas, TX 75222-7398

MILITARY STAR giving away PlayStation 5

The savings that come with opening a MILITARY STAR card are already a big win, but now new accountholders can also score a Sony PlayStation 5 and a “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War” video game. From April 1 through April 30, Wright-Patterson Airmen and military shoppers who apply and are approved for a new MILITARY STAR account will automatically be entered in a worldwide sweepstakes to win the popular gaming console and video game. Five winners will be notified on or around May 30.

“The chance to win a PS5 is an additional bonus of the MILITARY STAR card, on top of the everyday savings and flexible terms that allow cardholders to build credit,” said Wright Patterson Exchange General Manger Keola Chan.

New cardholders receive 10% off of all of their first day’s purchases when MILITARY STAR is used as payment. Cardholders also earn 2% in rewards points year-round on their MILITARY STAR purchases –including at the commissary and Exchange mall vendors – and receive a $20 rewards card after every 2,000 points. (Rewards exclude Military Clothing Plan purchases).

Other benefits of the MILITARY STAR card include:

Free shipping on all ShopMyExchange.com and MyNavyExchange.com orders.

5 cents off every gallon of fuel at Exchange fuel locations.

10% off all Exchange restaurant purchases.

The lowest flat-rate APR (10.24%) among store cards; rate is offered to all cardholders upon account approval.

No annual, late or over-limit fees.

Reduced-interest deployment plan with no payments required for eligible customers.

0%-interest $1,000 Military Clothing Plan for active-duty, Guard and Reserve service members.

It matters where the military community shops. 100% of Exchange earnings are reinvested in the military community, including through funding for critical on-base quality-of-life programs.

The MILITARY STAR card is administered by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and is accepted at all military exchanges and commissaries. For more information, visit MyECP.com.