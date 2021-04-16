Wright-Patterson Gate 15A closing for two months

· Ogden Avenue/Road C will become a one-way entry point from state Route 844 into the Air Force Materiel Command headquarters and Visitor Center parking lot. Motorists may access Gate 12A via Ogden Avenue, but they are advised to use Exit 3 off state Route 844 and take state Route 444 to avoid blocking entry to visitors needing base passes. Traffic leaving the AFMC headquarters and Visitor Center parking lot must exit using Ogden Avenue and Chidlaw Road. Drivers may turn left to enter the installation or right to exit via a right-turn only lane onto state Route 444. Vehicles cannot exit the parking lot on Ogden Avenue toward Gate 15A.

· All lanes at Gate 12A will be converted to inbound only (except the one outbound exit lane from Ogden Avenue) Monday through Friday from 6 to 9 a.m. Traffic will revert back to normal in/out operations outside these hours.

From 6 to 9 a.m. weekdays, traffic exiting the installation must use Gate 16A or Gate 1A.

· Gate 16A, at the southwest end of Communications Boulevard, will be open to outbound-only traffic Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

· Traffic at the intersection of Chidlaw Road and San Antonio Avenue/Spruce Way will be affected. From 6 to 9 a.m. weekdays, motorists in the far left lane will not be able to merge right and may only turn left onto San Antonio Avenue. Drivers in the middle and right lanes (respectively) proceeding from Gate 12A may continue straight on Chidlaw Road (middle lane) or turn right onto Spruce Way (right lane).

Drivers will need to be cognizant of temporary detour and construction signs at Gates 15A, 12A and 1A.

Base officials urge motorists to drive slowly and safely through construction areas and show patience and courtesy to workers and gate “Defenders.”

For information on gate hours, contact 88th Security Forces Squadron Police Services at 937-522-6533.