Wright-Patterson honors employee for 55 years of service

Beginning her service in Education and Training over 41 years ago when the office was still referred to as the Wright-Patt Campus, Hughes was always known to have an extraordinary grasp on interpreting office policy and regularly assisted in developing new training focal points through processes that would simplify their workload.

“Judi was our historian,” Smith said. “She recollected important dates and events to help leadership when producing historical products at end-of-year closeouts.”

Hughes also played a vital role in the 88th Force Support Squadron winning Air Force Materiel Command’s Force Development Flight of the Year and 88 FSS Large Team Award in 2020.

“Judi, along with her fellow vendor technicians, were responsible for processing more than $4.5 million in Air Force funding in 2020 that supported vital Education and Training programs needed to sustain the Air Force mission,” Smith said.

According to Smith, the customer service Hughes provided was beyond reproach. She consistently delivered outstanding service to partner organizations and units, as well as colleagues, whenever needed.

“Judi worked well with her customers, and they benefited from her years of experience and knowledge base,” Smith said. “She would go out of her way to assist her co-workers when they needed her.”

Hughes was often recognized for her efforts in uploading employee records to the personnel data system to ensure their Education and Training documents were up to date.

Although Hughes spent most of her career with Education and Training, she began her notable career in 1966 at the Pentagon.

She spent six years with the Army as a secretary and stenographer. She later transferred to the Department of Labor, working as a stenographer and purchasing agent for four years.

Relocating to Ohio in 1980, Hughes began her career with the Air Force, finding long-term success at the 88th Air Base Wing in Education and Training.

“Judi readily provided excellent customer service to the men and women at WPAFB, and she will be greatly missed,” Smith said.