Wright-Patterson lands 11 on Air Force selection list

By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
1 hour ago
Newest chief master sergeant selects announced

The Air Force has announced its newest chief master sergeant selects – and the list includes 11 names from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Below are the 11 selects for Wright-Patterson AFB (listed by organization):

Air Force Materiel Command

Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Cozad

Senior Master Sgt. Michael Guanill

Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

Senior Master Sgt. Chad Brown

Senior Master Sgt. Jason Brown

73rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron

Senior Master Sgt. Martin Foster

88th Security Forces Squadron

Senior Master Sgt. Chad Goff

Inbound to 88th Medical Group

Senior Master Sgt. Latonya Reno

88th Diagnostics and Therapeutics Squadron

Senior Master Sgt. Quami King

National Air and Space Intelligence Center

Senior Master Sgt. William Schipper

U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine

Senior Master Sgt. Starr Williams

339th Recruiting Squadron

Senior Master Sgt. Jeffrey Kelloway

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s chief master sergeant selects gather for a group photo Dec. 9 in front of the Wright Flyer sculpture near Gate 1 on Area B. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s chief master sergeant selects gather for a group photo Dec. 9 in front of the Wright Flyer sculpture near Gate 1 on Area B. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH
Wright-Patterson Air Force Base's chief master sergeant selects gather for a group photo Dec. 9 in front of the Wright Flyer sculpture near Gate 1 on Area B. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH

About the Author

88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
