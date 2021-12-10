Wright-Patterson lands 11 on Air Force selection list

The Air Force has announced its newest chief master sergeant selects – and the list includes 11 names from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
Below are the 11 selects for Wright-Patterson AFB (listed by organization):
Air Force Materiel Command
Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Cozad
Senior Master Sgt. Michael Guanill
Air Force Life Cycle Management Center
Senior Master Sgt. Chad Brown
Senior Master Sgt. Jason Brown
73rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron
Senior Master Sgt. Martin Foster
88th Security Forces Squadron
Senior Master Sgt. Chad Goff
Inbound to 88th Medical Group
Senior Master Sgt. Latonya Reno
88th Diagnostics and Therapeutics Squadron
Senior Master Sgt. Quami King
National Air and Space Intelligence Center
Senior Master Sgt. William Schipper
U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine
Senior Master Sgt. Starr Williams
339th Recruiting Squadron
Senior Master Sgt. Jeffrey Kelloway
