Wright-Patterson LEADership group at halfway mark in 2022 program

The group tours the top 10 major organizations virtually and in-person at Wright-Patt and is briefed by senior leaders on their unique responsibilities and what part they play in the execution of the Air Force’s mission.

Smith said leaders share their perspectives on leadership principles such as drive, communication, leading change, optimism and encouraging innovation. The sessions provide opportunities for face-to-face interactions, informal discussions, and up-close and personal exchanges.

Combined Shape Caption Tech. Sgt. Sawyer McIntyre (left), 88th Security Forces Squadron, leads a tour of the shooting range for LEADership Wright-Patt students May 3 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Students got a look at SFS facilities and watched a military working dog demonstration. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F Combined Shape Caption Tech. Sgt. Sawyer McIntyre (left), 88th Security Forces Squadron, leads a tour of the shooting range for LEADership Wright-Patt students May 3 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Students got a look at SFS facilities and watched a military working dog demonstration. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/JAIMA FOGG Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F Credit: (U.S. Air Force photo by Jaima F

Participants get a chance to network with each other and other base affiliates while going through a series of leadership training classes. The topics include goal setting, difficult conversations, communication, presentation skills, diversity and inclusion.

“They are also being mentored by some of Wright-Patt’s leaders as they engage them in firsthand and simulated experiences, offering guidance and advice to the future leaders as they navigate through the program,” Smith said.

The program is designed to provide participants with opportunities to collaborate as team members. Each team is presented with a real-world issue from the “AFMC We Need” initiative.

Their ultimate goal is to find a possible solution for a topic selected from a list of potential situations facing the Air Force. The teams will present their solutions to a panel prior to the program’s conclusion.

The LEADership Wright-Patt program concludes with a formal graduation Sept. 15 at the Air Force Museum. The ceremony highlights the route participants took to get to this final destination.

Some of the senior leaders the 2022 group has heard and will hear from include:

· 88 ABW: Col. Charles Barkhurst, vice commander

· AFLCMC: Lt. Gen. Shaun Q. Morris, commander, and Kathy Watern, executive director

· AFLCMC: Col. Riley Pyles, deputy program executive officer, Digital Directorate

· AFLCMC: Col. Carlos A. Quiñones, deputy program executive officer, Agile Combat Support Directorate

· AFLCMC: Col. Kirt Cassell, chief, T-7 Division, Mobility and Training Aircraft Directorate

· AFLCMC: Jennifer Morgan, deputy program executive officer, Bombers Directorate

Mentors for LWP participants are:

· Manuel Gomez Jr., senior mission adviser, NASIC military construction

· Wendy Larson, 88 ABW inspector general

· Joseph Nalepka, director, Management Operations Directorate, 711th Human Performance Wing

· Louis Vance, deputy director, 88th Mission Support Group

The senior leader panelists include:

· Col. Christopher Meeker, 88 ABW and installation commander

· Dr. Candice Hatcher, research biological scientist, 711 HPW

· Randall Parker, director, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Detachment 6