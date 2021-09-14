dayton-daily-news logo
X

Wright-Patterson Rod & Gun Club open to all

A shooter waits for a clay pigeon to fly from the trap house Aug. 24 on the Rod and Gun Club range at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Trap shooting is when the target flies away from the shooter. In skeet, it comes from the side and flies across the range. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ
Caption
A shooter waits for a clay pigeon to fly from the trap house Aug. 24 on the Rod and Gun Club range at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Trap shooting is when the target flies away from the shooter. In skeet, it comes from the side and flies across the range. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

Military News
By R.J. Oriez, 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
21 minutes ago
Test your skills on ‘same playing field’ in trap, skeet shooting

A clay pigeon flies into the air and then it flies into little pieces. Gary Stockslager lowers his shotgun with a look of satisfaction.

Stockslager was shooting in the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Rod and Gun Club’s Retiree Trap League. However, anybody can try their hand at trap or skeet on the range. Trap is where the target flies away from the shooter; in skeet, it flies from one side or another.

The facility is open to the public. Military ID is not required.

But gun safety is.

“Gun safety is very important no matter what type of gun you have or you own,” said Dale S

Retiree Trap League competitors take turns firing at clay pigeons Aug. 24 on the Rod and Gun Club range at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Microphones pick up their command to “Pull!” — triggering the voice-activated machine to launch the disk. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ
Caption
Retiree Trap League competitors take turns firing at clay pigeons Aug. 24 on the Rod and Gun Club range at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Microphones pick up their command to “Pull!” — triggering the voice-activated machine to launch the disk. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

chock, the 88th Force Support Squadron’s Rod and Gun Club manager. “You need to make sure you know the ins and outs of all weapons that you have.”

Schock said each shooter is briefed on the club’s rules, including that guns must be kept unloaded and the breech open except for when it is the shooter’s turn. And then, only one shell in the shotgun at a time.

“Because you’re only allowed to shoot one target at a time,” Schock added.

Club patrons help keep everybody safe.

Gary Stockslager takes aim during Retiree Trap League competition Aug. 24 at the Rod and Gun Club on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The 88th Force Support Squadron operates the club, which is open to the public. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ
Caption
Gary Stockslager takes aim during Retiree Trap League competition Aug. 24 at the Rod and Gun Club on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The 88th Force Support Squadron operates the club, which is open to the public. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

“Everybody watches everybody,” Schock said. “So if they see somebody who’s not being safe, they respectfully go over and let them know that, ‘Hey, this how we do it. It’s done this way.’”

You do not even need to have your own gun to shoot.

The Rod and Gun Club has shotguns that can be rented for $10. The fee for a round (25 shots) is $6 for nonmembers and $4 for members. A box of shells costs about $12 but can vary.

Taylor Botshon, 17, is a frequent shooter who says he has the goal of making it to a world championship or Olympic team.

“I like that anybody can do it,” Botshon said. “There’s no body size or gender that is defined. You can’t have an advantage. Everybody has the same playing field. It’s all equal.”

The Rod and Gun Club is open seven days a week. For hours and more information, call 937-257-3935.

A Fall Trap League open to all ages is scheduled to start Oct. 3.

David Miotke, who works at the 88th Force Support Squadron’s Rod and Gun Club, keeps score during Retiree Trap League shooting Aug. 24 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The club is open for both individual and league shooting. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ
Caption
David Miotke, who works at the 88th Force Support Squadron’s Rod and Gun Club, keeps score during Retiree Trap League shooting Aug. 24 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The club is open for both individual and league shooting. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

Taylor Botshon, 17, waits his turn to shoot Aug. 24 on the Rod and Gun Club skeet range at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Gun safety is stressed at the 88th Force Support Squadron facility, and breeches are left open until it’s time to shoot. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ
Caption
Taylor Botshon, 17, waits his turn to shoot Aug. 24 on the Rod and Gun Club skeet range at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Gun safety is stressed at the 88th Force Support Squadron facility, and breeches are left open until it’s time to shoot. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

David Miotke, who works at the 88th Force Support Squadron’s Rod and Gun Club, loads clay pigeons into the machine that will fling them downrange from a trap house Aug. 24 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. A round of skeet or trap shooting includes 25 attempts at the flying disks. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ
Caption
David Miotke, who works at the 88th Force Support Squadron’s Rod and Gun Club, loads clay pigeons into the machine that will fling them downrange from a trap house Aug. 24 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. A round of skeet or trap shooting includes 25 attempts at the flying disks. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

In Other News
1
Plans underway for Cybersecurity Awareness Month at Wright-Patterson
2
WPAFB construction update: Electrical-line project to close Area A...
3
Air Force Research Laboratory granted patent for control surfaces...
4
National Preparedness Month: Tailor an emergency supply kit around your
5
Springfield native who ran Situation Room on 9/11: Don’t rush to...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top