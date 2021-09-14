Wright-Patterson Rod & Gun Club open to all

Caption Retiree Trap League competitors take turns firing at clay pigeons Aug. 24 on the Rod and Gun Club range at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Microphones pick up their command to “Pull!” — triggering the voice-activated machine to launch the disk. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

chock, the 88th Force Support Squadron’s Rod and Gun Club manager. “You need to make sure you know the ins and outs of all weapons that you have.”

Schock said each shooter is briefed on the club’s rules, including that guns must be kept unloaded and the breech open except for when it is the shooter’s turn. And then, only one shell in the shotgun at a time.

“Because you’re only allowed to shoot one target at a time,” Schock added.

Club patrons help keep everybody safe.

Caption Gary Stockslager takes aim during Retiree Trap League competition Aug. 24 at the Rod and Gun Club on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The 88th Force Support Squadron operates the club, which is open to the public. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

“Everybody watches everybody,” Schock said. “So if they see somebody who’s not being safe, they respectfully go over and let them know that, ‘Hey, this how we do it. It’s done this way.’”

You do not even need to have your own gun to shoot.

The Rod and Gun Club has shotguns that can be rented for $10. The fee for a round (25 shots) is $6 for nonmembers and $4 for members. A box of shells costs about $12 but can vary.

Taylor Botshon, 17, is a frequent shooter who says he has the goal of making it to a world championship or Olympic team.

“I like that anybody can do it,” Botshon said. “There’s no body size or gender that is defined. You can’t have an advantage. Everybody has the same playing field. It’s all equal.”

The Rod and Gun Club is open seven days a week. For hours and more information, call 937-257-3935.

A Fall Trap League open to all ages is scheduled to start Oct. 3.

Caption David Miotke, who works at the 88th Force Support Squadron’s Rod and Gun Club, keeps score during Retiree Trap League shooting Aug. 24 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The club is open for both individual and league shooting. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

Caption Taylor Botshon, 17, waits his turn to shoot Aug. 24 on the Rod and Gun Club skeet range at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Gun safety is stressed at the 88th Force Support Squadron facility, and breeches are left open until it’s time to shoot. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ