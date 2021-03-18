Wright-Patterson spotlight: Tina Banerjee

Name: Tina Banerjee – Palace Acquire intern, GS-9
Unit of assignment: 88th Air Base Wing, Information Protection Directorate
How long have you been at Wright-Patt? Almost two years
What is your job? I am a PAQ intern as a security specialist, which involves working with different security disciplines within my organization (Industrial, Information, Operations, Physical and Personnel). Prior to my new rotation with Personnel Security, I was working under Industrial Security and Information Protection. Every day, I am constantly doing something different, which helps me perform different aspects of the job functions to help me gain a better understanding of the roles and how I am supporting the mission. As I am learning my current role, my responsibilities will consist of how to do fingerprints, provide customer support, how to in/outprocess individuals, interacting with partners and reviewing (electronic questionnaires for investigations processing) for clearances.
“Tina is deaf, and she has had to overcome – and is still overcoming – a lot of obstacles others don’t have to face,” said Daniel Knox, director of Information Protection. “She’s still learning, but I’m very optimistic about her future with our Air Force and the path she is paving for those who follow her.”
What’s your favorite part of the job?
Learning new things every day, meeting new people, and working with colleagues and leaders who lead by example with their dedication and values toward the Air Force and its mission and core values. One thing that makes my job and learning experience valuable is inclusivity, as I work with people that advocate for me in order for me to grow and be successful in my career and in the workplace. When I feel that sense of inclusivity, it goes a long way and lets me know it’s possible to do anything that I set my mind to.