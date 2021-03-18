Wright-Patterson spotlight: Tina Banerjee

What is your job? I am a PAQ intern as a security specialist, which involves working with different security disciplines within my organization (Industrial, Information, Operations, Physical and Personnel). Prior to my new rotation with Personnel Security, I was working under Industrial Security and Information Protection. Every day, I am constantly doing something different, which helps me perform different aspects of the job functions to help me gain a better understanding of the roles and how I am supporting the mission. As I am learning my current role, my responsibilities will consist of how to do fingerprints, provide customer support, how to in/outprocess individuals, interacting with partners and reviewing (electronic questionnaires for investigations processing) for clearances.

“Tina is deaf, and she has had to overcome – and is still overcoming – a lot of obstacles others don’t have to face,” said Daniel Knox, director of Information Protection. “She’s still learning, but I’m very optimistic about her future with our Air Force and the path she is paving for those who follow her.”