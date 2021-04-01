X

Wright-Patterson spotlight

Airman 1st Class Alaya King
Military News | 1 hour ago
By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

Name and rank: Airman 1st Class Alaya King

Unit of assignment: 88th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, Warrior Operational Medicine Clinic

How long have you been at Wright-Patt? Three months

What is your job? Medical technician. I am normally the first line in patient care before a patient speaks with a provider. I support the combatant commander by providing a medically ready force to the line.

What’s your favorite part of the job?

Interacting with patients and helping them communicate their problems to the care providers.

