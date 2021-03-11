Wright-Patterson spotlight

What is your job? Installation Beddown program manager. I provide strategic basing-oversight support for the integration and execution of WPAFB permanent/temporary beddown efforts involving training, weapon-systems changes, intelligence and establishment of a variety of other new missions.

I also work as the Installation Continuity of Operations program manager, who’s accountable for managing, overseeing and ensuring 88 ABW compliance with DOD and Air Force continuity program guidance and responsibilities.