Wright-Patterson spotlight

Name: Eugene “Jeno” Noble, GS-13
Unit of assignment: 88th Air Base Wing, Plans and Programs Division
How long have you been at Wright-Patt? Since November 2005
What is your job? Installation Beddown program manager. I provide strategic basing-oversight support for the integration and execution of WPAFB permanent/temporary beddown efforts involving training, weapon-systems changes, intelligence and establishment of a variety of other new missions.
I also work as the Installation Continuity of Operations program manager, who’s accountable for managing, overseeing and ensuring 88 ABW compliance with DOD and Air Force continuity program guidance and responsibilities.
What’s your favorite part of the job?
The collaboration with mission owners and 88 ABW subject-matter experts in developing planning processes with the positive focus on getting to a “yes” answer when it comes to support.