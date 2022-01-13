Wright-Patterson spotlight

I enjoy so many aspects of my job with the Air Force Marathon, but my absolute favorite is seeing and feeling the impact our small but mighty team of 10 has on the (Department of Defense) community and tens of thousands of endurance athletes, volunteers, sponsors and others across the globe.

Whether it’s a quick response on social media to ease someone’s worries or making sure the website is up-to-date with the latest information or releasing news and announcements via email communications at the end of the day, every task I complete makes an impact. This alone keeps me motivated to persevere and keep doing my best for the betterment of all endurance events at Wright-Patt and beyond.