Wright-Patterson spotlight

For those who want to be a first sergeant someday, the main tips I can give you are to work on being humble, patient and understanding. As a first sergeant, we have to understand that every issue or good thing that an Airman tells us is important to them, so it should be important to us.

As “shirts,” we are entrusted with very private details and we have a responsibility to that individual who shared it to take it seriously. We also must understand that we are a supporting actor in their show and must humble ourselves enough to always put our Airmen first.

What’s your favorite part of being a first sergeant and why?

My favorite part of this job is seeing Airmen enjoy their personal successes. Sometimes, we forget that a lot of our Airmen took a very big risk in their life when they joined, and being able to succeed in the Air Force — no matter how small the victory is — serves as validation that they made a good life choice when they were younger.

Celebrating these moments and them personally only makes them want to achieve more, which in-turn will make our Air Force that much stronger.