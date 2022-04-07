Wright-Patterson spotlight

What do you do at Wright-Patt? I am a public affairs journeyman. I prepare and disseminate accurate information for the 88th Air Base Wing through various methods, including written articles, videos, photos and more. Recently, I deployed for approximately 70 days to Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, in support of Operation Allies Welcome.

While there, I took photos, recorded videos and wrote and published news articles to document the Department of Defense’s mission of assisting Afghan evacuees into the U.S. It was a very rewarding time because the people we helped there were extremely grateful. The difference that was made in others’ lives there made an impact on me that has changed my life for the better.