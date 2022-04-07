Wright-Patterson spotlight

Name and rank: Senior Airman Jack Gardner
Duty title: Public affairs journeyman
Unit of assignment: 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
What do you do at Wright-Patt? I am a public affairs journeyman. I prepare and disseminate accurate information for the 88th Air Base Wing through various methods, including written articles, videos, photos and more. Recently, I deployed for approximately 70 days to Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, in support of Operation Allies Welcome.
While there, I took photos, recorded videos and wrote and published news articles to document the Department of Defense’s mission of assisting Afghan evacuees into the U.S. It was a very rewarding time because the people we helped there were extremely grateful. The difference that was made in others’ lives there made an impact on me that has changed my life for the better.
Why are you and your job important to the Air Force and WPAFB?
As part of the PA team, I communicate the Air Force and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base stories. I also develop opportunities for leadership to engage with key community leaders and local communities to build public understanding, trust and support for Wright-Patterson AFB and the important work of our base mission partners.
About the Author