Wright-Patterson spotlight

Name and rank: Tech. Sgt. Luane Miller
Duty title: NCO in charge of medical information systems
Unit of assignment: 88th Medical Support Squadron
What do you do at Wright-Patt? I am a client service technician and supervise 11 personnel. I’m responsible for troubleshooting and repairing IT systems and maintaining them. I also help customers address technical problems and services that include all hardware, software and configuration issues.
Why are you and your job important to the Air Force and WPAFB?
My job is important because IT systems are used in every facet of the 88th Medical Group. Both providers and patients rely on IT systems in one way or another in regard to health care. Operating in a COVID environment has highlighted this by increasing our usage of IT systems for teleworking, telehealth appointments, virtual meetings and other activities.
About the Author