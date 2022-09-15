Wright-Patterson spotlight

Name and rank: Senior Airman Gregory Warren
Duty title: Munitions stockpile management technician
Unit of assignment: 88th Operations Support Squadron
What do you do at Wright-Patt? As an AMMO troop, my job is to transport, ship, receive, inspect and store all the munitions on the installation. I am also responsible for maintaining 15 explosives storage and maintenance structures, vehicles and munitions handling equipment.
Why are you and your job important to the Air Force and WPAFB?
We are the focal point for all munitions that are used on Wright-Patt. The munitions storage area houses a five million dollar stockpile supporting 25 different custody accounts across multiple functional areas, such as Department of Defense, Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security. The munitions mission on Wright-Patt directly supports the 88th Air Base Wing’s mobility and base defense capabilities. We also provide support for the Air Force Research Lab’s research, development, test and evaluation initiatives. On top of that, we provide aircraft countermeasures, explosives and munitions required by the 445th Airlift Wing’s C-17 cargo aircraft. Without AMMO, the mission of the Wing and the other associate units on Wright-Patt would not be possible.
