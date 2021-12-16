dayton-daily-news logo
X

Wright-Patterson spotlight

Senior Airman Matthew Pope
Caption
Senior Airman Matthew Pope

Military News
By Contributed
47 minutes ago

Name and rank: Senior Airman Matthew Pope

Duty title: Emergency services medical technician

Unit of assignment: 88th Healthcare Operations Squadron

What do you do at Wright-Patt? I am an emergency services technician assigned to Wright-Patterson Medical Center’s Emergency Department. I provide emergency medical-response services utilizing Air Force pre-hospital emergency medical services protocols.

I help provide first-line medical or emergent lifesaving patient care through triage, evaluation, treatment and ambulance transportation.

Why are you and your job important to the Air Force and WPAFB?

As a shift leader in the Emergency Department, I play a major role in coordinating, planning, and directing a 16-bed unit and 11-member team consisting of providers, nurses and technicians in AFMC’s largest Emergency Department.

In addition, as shift lead, I direct the Emergency Control Center and ensure emergency-response operations are conducted according to the Installation Emergency Management Plan.

In Other News
1
Don’t get burned by your Christmas tree
2
Commentery: Reflection, resilience and renewal
3
Giant Christmas cards pop up again at Wright-Patt
4
Use commissary website to save time, money, get festive shopping ideas
5
DeWitt family maintains three-generation military legacy

About the Author

Contributed
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top