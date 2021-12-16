Wright-Patterson spotlight

Name and rank: Senior Airman Matthew Pope
Duty title: Emergency services medical technician
Unit of assignment: 88th Healthcare Operations Squadron
What do you do at Wright-Patt? I am an emergency services technician assigned to Wright-Patterson Medical Center’s Emergency Department. I provide emergency medical-response services utilizing Air Force pre-hospital emergency medical services protocols.
I help provide first-line medical or emergent lifesaving patient care through triage, evaluation, treatment and ambulance transportation.
Why are you and your job important to the Air Force and WPAFB?
As a shift leader in the Emergency Department, I play a major role in coordinating, planning, and directing a 16-bed unit and 11-member team consisting of providers, nurses and technicians in AFMC’s largest Emergency Department.
In addition, as shift lead, I direct the Emergency Control Center and ensure emergency-response operations are conducted according to the Installation Emergency Management Plan.
About the Author