Wright-Patterson spotlight

Name and rank: Staff Sgt. Tahmeira Kelley
Duty title: Administrative technician
Unit of assignment: 88th Healthcare Operations Squadron
What do you do at Wright-Patt? I am an administrative technician and recently became the NCOIC of the Internal Medicine Clinic at Wright-Patterson Medical Center, serving 35,000 beneficiaries. I serve as a liaison between our patients and medical staff to ensure compliance with primary care standards while leading daily administrative operations in the clinic.
Why are you and your job important to the Air Force and WPAFB?
My job is important to Wright-Patterson AFB and the entire Air Force because our Internal Medicine Clinic specifically serves our retiree population and their families by providing them with high-quality, accessible and affordable medical care. In addition to prioritizing the Air Force mission, I am proud to serve and care for those who have contributed and sacrificed for our country.
