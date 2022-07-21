dayton-daily-news logo
X

Wright-Patterson spotlight

Staff Sgt. Tahmeira Kelley

Combined ShapeCaption
Staff Sgt. Tahmeira Kelley

Military News
By Contributed
46 minutes ago

Name and rank: Staff Sgt. Tahmeira Kelley

Duty title: Administrative technician

Unit of assignment: 88th Healthcare Operations Squadron

What do you do at Wright-Patt? I am an administrative technician and recently became the NCOIC of the Internal Medicine Clinic at Wright-Patterson Medical Center, serving 35,000 beneficiaries. I serve as a liaison between our patients and medical staff to ensure compliance with primary care standards while leading daily administrative operations in the clinic.

Why are you and your job important to the Air Force and WPAFB?

My job is important to Wright-Patterson AFB and the entire Air Force because our Internal Medicine Clinic specifically serves our retiree population and their families by providing them with high-quality, accessible and affordable medical care. In addition to prioritizing the Air Force mission, I am proud to serve and care for those who have contributed and sacrificed for our country.

In Other News
1
AFMC celebrates anniversary of successful major reorganization
2
Commentary: Semper Gumby - Empowering our teams through flexibility
3
Biden awards Presidential Medal of Freedom to Air Force legend
4
Aggressive driving: How to prevent, respond to it
5
Double savings during Back-to-School sales tax holiday

About the Author

Contributed
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top