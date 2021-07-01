Wright-Patterson spotlight

What do you do at Wright-Patt? I am a clinical nurse assigned to the Medical-Surgical Unit. I’m responsible for total nursing care of our precious Department of Defense beneficiaries while they are admitted to Wright-Patterson Medical Center. As a charge nurse on the MSU, I have tactical control of the 40-bed unit and lead seven registered nurses and five medics during my assigned shift. I am also a nurse preceptor who is responsible for the oversight and direction of new Air Force nurses.

Why are you and your job important to the Air Force, AFMC and WPAFB?