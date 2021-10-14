Wright-Patterson spotlight

Name and rank: Senior Airman Keaton Sheppeard
Duty title: Executive administration
Unit of assignment: 88th Air Base Wing, Commander’s Action Group
What do you do at Wright-Patt? I am an executive administrator assigned to the 88th Air Base Wing Commander’s Action Group, where I support the Air Force’s largest base population of 30,000 military and civilian employees. I’m responsible for providing executive support to the wing’s Top 4, managing wing and higher-headquarter taskers, and coordinating evaluations and decorations. I also perform duties as information technology asset manager, ensuring the organization’s $140,000 in IT equipment is accounted for and in serviceable condition.
Why are you and your job important to the Air Force, AFMC and WPAFB?
Executive administration is important because it ensures that all correspondence is on time, properly coordinated and reviewed prior to reaching key leadership. This guarantees the information presented is accurate and aids in the decision-making process to execute mission objectives.
I also fill the role of liaison between AFMC, (the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center), and 88th Air Base Wing and manage communication flow up and down the chain efficiently and accurately. The support I give ensures that we as the host wing can continue to support all the tenant units assigned to Wright-Patterson AFB.