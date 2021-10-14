Wright-Patterson spotlight

What do you do at Wright-Patt? I am an executive administrator assigned to the 88th Air Base Wing Commander’s Action Group, where I support the Air Force’s largest base population of 30,000 military and civilian employees. I’m responsible for providing executive support to the wing’s Top 4, managing wing and higher-headquarter taskers, and coordinating evaluations and decorations. I also perform duties as information technology asset manager, ensuring the organization’s $140,000 in IT equipment is accounted for and in serviceable condition.

Why are you and your job important to the Air Force, AFMC and WPAFB?