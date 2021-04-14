Wright-Patterson spotlight

Name and rank: Jessica Northridge, NH-3
Unit of assignment: 88th Civil Engineer Group
How long have you been at Wright-Patt? Nine months
What is your job? I am an energy manager. I manage the utility data and Advanced Meter Reading system here on base. I also plan and perform energy audits and project-design reviews — as well as offering advice, both solicited and unsolicited, on facility HVAC optimization and problems.
What’s your favorite part of the job?
I’m a big fan of historic architecture, and the history we get to live with every day offers us the opportunity to learn and grow in ways that are not accessible to everyone. Our diverse mission set presents a great deal of challenges from an energy-optimization standpoint. My goal is to help everyone perform their job as comfortably and energy-efficiently as possible. I love that I get to work with a diverse selection of people and buildings. We have some gems here at Wright-Patt, and I can’t wait to work with all of them.