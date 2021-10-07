Wright-Patterson spotlight

As a member of the Mission Defense Team, the other cyber operators and I are responsible for providing persistent enclave defense for specific mission partners assigned to Wright-Patterson. Currently, we have been charged with protecting assets vital to the acquisition process for the (medium-altitude unmanned aerial system) MQ-9 Reaper.

The team utilizes security-monitoring tools to capture and analyze data from mission-partner machines and network activity. Daily analysis grants enhanced familiarization with mission-partner device activity and allows quick identification of abnormal activity, prompting further investigation. These investigations help determine if the activity is malicious, requiring the activation of a quick-reaction force to collect evidence and send to the Cyber Defense Correlation Cell for mitigation actions.

These combined actions protect the intellectual property housed within Air Force Materiel Command for use across the Air Force. In conclusion, the Mission Defense Team functions as the front-line cyber forces responsible for detecting malicious actors who may circumvent enterprise-level security protections.