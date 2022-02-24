Wright-Patterson spotlight

First, you have to make an effort to get to know your Airmen, know their stories, not just why they joined the Air Force, but how they found themselves in the Air Force. Know about their hobbies, how they best receive information, how their parents are doing, how their kids and spouses are doing. Once you take the time to get to know your Airmen, you can really know how to best be a servant leader to them.

No. 2, when I was an NCO, a great mentor of mine recognized some personal issues I was having with my family and shared this thought: The Air Force is temporary — one day you will leave and the machine will keep on going. Hopefully, you are able to make a few Airmen and even the Air Force as a whole better.

But the day will come when you lace your boots for the last time. When that time comes, you do not want to regret the memories you missed with your family. When you are with them, be present and be intentional.

Being a “shirt” makes this even more important. You have to develop an effective work-life balance. If you make the time you’re available important, your family will be more understanding of when you cannot be.

What’s your favorite part of being a first sergeant and why?

My favorite part of being a first sergeant is using Air Force publications and policies to help Airmen. About a year ago, I helped an Airman who was released from a commission program because of academic issues. That Airman sat and waited close to nine months before receiving an assignment back to their career field.

Shortly after arriving to our unit, the losing unit wanted us to demote him to the grade they should have demoted him to as a result of his release from the program nine months earlier (he was an airman first class and was promoted to staff sergeant when he started the program). Facing the nearly nine months of staff sergeant base pay and (basic allowance for housing) repayment, I sought a solution to prevent that.

I recognized the Air Force instruction’s requirement to demote him was a wing commander-level waived item and sought to get that waiver approved. It was approved, and he was allowed to remain an NCO and even tested for and was selected for promotion to technical sergeant that same year. Based on the previous unit’s oversight and advocating for our Airman, I was able to convince commanders at every level that it was the right thing to do.

The look on his face and the emotional response when I got to share that news with him makes this job my favorite. I get to help Airmen at some of the lowest points in their careers and see them become effective and amazing Airmen, all because someone took the opportunity to help.