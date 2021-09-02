Wright-Patterson spotlight

Name and rank: 1st Lt. Joseph Crotty
Duty title: Clinical nurse
Unit of assignment: 88th Surgical Operations Squadron, Ambulatory Procedure Unit/Post-Anesthesia Care Unit
What do you do at Wright-Patt? I am a clinical nurse assigned to the Ambulatory Procedure Unit/Post-Anesthesia Care Unit at Wright-Patterson Medical Center, where I’m responsible for the recovery of inpatient and outpatient surgery patients. I perform duties as charge nurse, ensuring smooth day-to-day operations and mission completion, as well as performing duties as nursing staff development officer and patient education coordinator.
Why are you and your job important to the Air Force, AFMC and WPAFB?
Nursing and specifically patient recovery are important because we are an integral piece of the mission that ensures readiness for our active-duty members as they transition through recovery and back to work as quickly as possible after surgery. Additionally, caring for our family members and retirees gives the same active-duty members the peace of mind that their loved ones are receiving the best care while they accomplish their respective missions at both home station and abroad.