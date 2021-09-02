Wright-Patterson spotlight

What do you do at Wright-Patt? I am a clinical nurse assigned to the Ambulatory Procedure Unit/Post-Anesthesia Care Unit at Wright-Patterson Medical Center, where I’m responsible for the recovery of inpatient and outpatient surgery patients. I perform duties as charge nurse, ensuring smooth day-to-day operations and mission completion, as well as performing duties as nursing staff development officer and patient education coordinator.

Why are you and your job important to the Air Force, AFMC and WPAFB?