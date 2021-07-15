Wright-Patterson spotlight

What do you do at Wright-Patt? I am our X-ray Phase II instructor. When not teaching that course, I teach an ongoing national registry prep seminar to our permanent-party technologists who are pursuing their certification in radiography. For those that need it, I also provide one-on-one instruction and tutoring.

“Mr. Mack goes above and beyond to help our flight and its members excel,” said Senior Master Sgt. Caroline Gibson, Diagnostic Imaging Flight superintendent. “He shined during a recent (88th Medical Group) staff-assisted visit for his expert management of our flight’s upgrade-training program. … Mr. Mack’s dedication and expertise has been instrumental to the personal and professional success of both our students and preceptors.”