Wright-Patterson spotlight

Name and rank: Michael Mack, GS-11
Duty title: Diagnostic Imaging Phase II Course supervisor
Unit of assignment: 88th Diagnostics and Therapeutics Squadron, Diagnostic Imaging Flight
What do you do at Wright-Patt? I am our X-ray Phase II instructor. When not teaching that course, I teach an ongoing national registry prep seminar to our permanent-party technologists who are pursuing their certification in radiography. For those that need it, I also provide one-on-one instruction and tutoring.
“Mr. Mack goes above and beyond to help our flight and its members excel,” said Senior Master Sgt. Caroline Gibson, Diagnostic Imaging Flight superintendent. “He shined during a recent (88th Medical Group) staff-assisted visit for his expert management of our flight’s upgrade-training program. … Mr. Mack’s dedication and expertise has been instrumental to the personal and professional success of both our students and preceptors.”
Why are you and your job important to the Air Force, AFMC and WPAFB?
My job is to train the future diagnostic-imaging technologists for the Air Force. I challenge them in the classroom and clinical training to master the skills required to perform radiology exams. After their nine months of training, they are ready to provide the highest-quality care to our patients in AFMC and the Air Force.