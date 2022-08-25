Wright-Patterson spotlight

What do you do at Wright-Patt? I provide financial support to 88 MSG leadership and three subordinate squadrons consisting of over 1,400 civilians, military members, non-appropriated fund employees and contractors. I evaluate program funding and execution, while also identifying actual or potential financial issues for the MSG front office group, Force Support Squadron, Logistics Readiness Squadron, Security Forces Squadron and the Air Force Marathon Office.

Why are you and your job important to the Air Force and WPAFB?