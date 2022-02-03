Wright-Patterson spotlight

What do you do at Wright-Patt? In my role as the RPAO, I am charged with 100% accountability of all Real Property assets (buildings, structures and land records), as well as the management of more than 200 Real Property instruments (leases, licenses, permits and easements) under the control of Wright-Patterson AFB.

As facility and grounds inventory and usage data changes, my role is to ensure accurate recording between the Civil Engineer work management system and the Accountable Property System of Record, both of which drive reporting directly at the Department of Defense level. Similarly, real estate instruments document and secure the Air Force’s legal right of ownership and access to lands, both on and off base.