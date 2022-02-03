Wright-Patterson spotlight

Name and rank: Sloan Gragg, GS-12
Duty title: Installation Real Property accountable officer
Unit of assignment: Installation Management Division, 88th Civil Engineer Group
What do you do at Wright-Patt? In my role as the RPAO, I am charged with 100% accountability of all Real Property assets (buildings, structures and land records), as well as the management of more than 200 Real Property instruments (leases, licenses, permits and easements) under the control of Wright-Patterson AFB.
As facility and grounds inventory and usage data changes, my role is to ensure accurate recording between the Civil Engineer work management system and the Accountable Property System of Record, both of which drive reporting directly at the Department of Defense level. Similarly, real estate instruments document and secure the Air Force’s legal right of ownership and access to lands, both on and off base.
Why are you and your job important to the Air Force and WPAFB?
The 88th Civil Engineer Group’s mission is to operate and maintain the installation. Annual funding to execute that mission comes directly from the DOD level and is derived using the Real Property data managed by my office.
The accuracy of that information — including proper accounting of every facility, as well as functions of each facility — is essential to the group earning every dollar possible to maximize our ability to sustain the missions across Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
