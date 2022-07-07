Wright-Patterson spotlight

Never give up on your goals. There will be challenges throughout your career, but you have the capability to work through them and come out a better and stronger person. Do not discount the resources you have at your disposal and do not be afraid to call upon someone for help.

Sometimes, life will steer you onto a different path, but look at this as an opportunity to adjust and keep pressing forward. The Air Force may only be your home for a short time, so set yourself up for success for a long and rewarding life.

What’s your favorite part of being a first sergeant and why?

There are so many opportunities available to our Airmen, but sometimes it can be daunting to navigate through all the various information and processes. I really enjoy hearing what my Airmen want to achieve, not only in their military career but also post-military endeavors and being able to align them with a clear path to success.

Seeing my Airmen get excited about a newfound opportunity, and guiding them through it to the end, is ultimately why I became a first sergeant.