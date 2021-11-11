Wright-Patterson spotlight

What do you do at Wright-Patt? I provide financial support to leadership and three subordinate squadrons consisting of over 1,400 civilians, military members, non-appropriated fund employees and contractors. My job is to evaluate program funding and execution and identify actual or potential financial problem areas for the MSG front office group, Logistics Readiness Squadron, Security Forces Squadron, Air Force Marathon and Force Support Squadron.

I offer clarification and interpretation of Air Force Financial Management and Comptroller, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, Air Force Materiel Command and 88th Air Base Wing taskings.