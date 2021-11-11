Wright-Patterson spotlight

Name and rank: Scott Abbott, GS-12
Duty title: Resource adviser
Unit of assignment: 88th Mission Support Group
What do you do at Wright-Patt? I provide financial support to leadership and three subordinate squadrons consisting of over 1,400 civilians, military members, non-appropriated fund employees and contractors. My job is to evaluate program funding and execution and identify actual or potential financial problem areas for the MSG front office group, Logistics Readiness Squadron, Security Forces Squadron, Air Force Marathon and Force Support Squadron.
I offer clarification and interpretation of Air Force Financial Management and Comptroller, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, Air Force Materiel Command and 88th Air Base Wing taskings.
Why are you and your job important to the Air Force, AFMC and WPAFB?
Every year, our budgets are getting smaller and the challenges of completing the mission more difficult. Finding ways to help the squadrons and the base complete their objectives within their funding limitations is the reason I do this job. We are all part of one big team.
