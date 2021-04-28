Wright-Patterson spotlight

Name and rank: Danielle Trevino, NH-2
Unit of assignment: 88th Civil Engineer Group, Environmental Branch
How long have you been at Wright-Patt? Over four years
What is your job? I am a biological scientist. I work in the Natural Resources section of the Environmental Office. I create and manage habitat-enhancement projects, lead our outreach objectives and lead many of the environmental-conservation projects at Wright-Patterson AFB. My role is to help sustainably manage and enhance the natural resources on the installation.
What’s your favorite part of the job?
My favorite part of this position is the collaboration aspect. Collaboration and working to find common ground are key components to successful conservation initiatives. This position has allowed me to create innovative conservation projects at WPAFB by working together with other organizations on and off base.