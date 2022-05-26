Wright-Patterson spotlight

I have been in the Air Force for over 20 years and it never stops. Continue to improve every day. Once you reach a goal, take time to celebrate, then move on to the next.

I do not care what you improve on, but learn something; better yourself. If you are comfortable, then you are not doing it right. The totality of your life experiences will prepare you for the job.

What’s your favorite part of being a first sergeant and why?

The best thing about first sergeants is that our diamond allows us to be intrusive, and not in a malicious way, but in a “care for people” type of way. Additionally, I love that after many, many weeks and perhaps months of helping someone that all of my work trying to lead them out of the darkest time in their life was beneficial.

Finally, I was involved with Security Forces operations for 18 years and it seemed I was always the one explaining and teaching, so it is nice to walk around and learn about what my Airmen do.