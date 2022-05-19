Wright-Patterson spotlight

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month is celebrated in May. It pays tribute to the generations of Asian and Pacific Islanders who have enriched America’s history and remain instrumental in its future success.
Name and rank: Staff Sgt. Ranie Siscar
Duty title: Oral surgery and dental technician
Unit of assignment: 88th Dental Squadron
Hometown: Kodiak, Alaska
Ethnicity: Asian and Pacific Islander
Why I enlisted: I joined to fulfill a promise to my late father that I would join the U.S. Air Force to open opportunities that my family didn’t grow up having.
Favorite culture custom: One of my favorite customs that I grew up doing is called “mano” or “pagmano,” which is an honoring gesture used in the Filipino culture performed as a sign of respect to elders and as a way of requesting or accepting their blessing.
About the Author