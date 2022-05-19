Wright-Patterson spotlight

Ethnicity: Asian and Pacific Islander

Why I enlisted: I joined to fulfill a promise to my late father that I would join the U.S. Air Force to open opportunities that my family didn’t grow up having.

Favorite culture custom: One of my favorite customs that I grew up doing is called “mano” or “pagmano,” which is an honoring gesture used in the Filipino culture performed as a sign of respect to elders and as a way of requesting or accepting their blessing.