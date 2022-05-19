BreakingNews
5 injured in fiery crash in Kettering
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Wright-Patterson spotlight

Staff Sgt. Ranie Siscar

caption arrowCaption
Staff Sgt. Ranie Siscar

Military News
By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
1 hour ago

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month is celebrated in May. It pays tribute to the generations of Asian and Pacific Islanders who have enriched America’s history and remain instrumental in its future success.

Name and rank: Staff Sgt. Ranie Siscar

Duty title: Oral surgery and dental technician

Unit of assignment: 88th Dental Squadron

Hometown: Kodiak, Alaska

Ethnicity: Asian and Pacific Islander

Why I enlisted: I joined to fulfill a promise to my late father that I would join the U.S. Air Force to open opportunities that my family didn’t grow up having.

Favorite culture custom: One of my favorite customs that I grew up doing is called “mano” or “pagmano,” which is an honoring gesture used in the Filipino culture performed as a sign of respect to elders and as a way of requesting or accepting their blessing.

In Other News
1
Enjoy grilling this summer by following right steps
2
Commentary: Echoing a call for change
3
Air Force missionized tire-wear testing helps designers fail fast to...
4
Memorial Day Commemorative 5K Fun Run set for May 30
5
Defense Commissary Agency savings related to National BBQ Month, sales...

About the Author

88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top