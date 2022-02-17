Wright-Patterson spotlight

Why are you and your job important to the Air Force and WPAFB?

I help ensure our beneficiaries receive high-quality, safe patient care and that our Airmen are able to support the mission. COVID-19 has been an extremely challenging, yet fulfilling opportunity to support our teammates, beneficiaries, base organizations and community.

With challenge comes opportunity for growth. I am incredibly proud to be part of the 88 MDG family, which has risen to the challenge to meet the many competing priorities during this public health emergency and response.