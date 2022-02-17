Wright-Patterson spotlight

Name and rank: Jana Reed, NH-3
Duty title: Director, Organizational Improvement Office
Unit of assignment: 88th Medical Group staff
What do you do at Wright-Patt? I am responsible for overseeing Clinical Quality Management programs, including health care risk management, patient safety, quality assurance, inspection compliance and process improvement. I serve as primary organization liaison to the Joint Commission, 88th Air Base Wing, Air Force Inspection Agency, Air Force Medical Readiness Agency and major command for surveys, inspections, staff assistance visits and audits.
I carefully monitor status of the base hospital’s Joint Commission accreditation and Air Force compliance programs. I disseminate information and continuous monitoring activities to leadership for use in performance-based decisions.
Why are you and your job important to the Air Force and WPAFB?
I help ensure our beneficiaries receive high-quality, safe patient care and that our Airmen are able to support the mission. COVID-19 has been an extremely challenging, yet fulfilling opportunity to support our teammates, beneficiaries, base organizations and community.
With challenge comes opportunity for growth. I am incredibly proud to be part of the 88 MDG family, which has risen to the challenge to meet the many competing priorities during this public health emergency and response.
