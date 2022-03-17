Wright-Patterson spotlight

Name and rank: Tech. Sgt. Joshua Wilson
Duty title: Equal opportunity specialist
Unit of assignment: Equal Opportunity Office, 88th Air Base Wing
What do you do at Wright-Patt? I help serve the 30,000-plus personnel at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and tenant units at other installations in addressing complaints and allegations of unlawful discrimination, hazing, bullying and sexual harassment. I provide human-relations education and training and advise on negotiated-dispute resolution. Lastly, I give referral assistance for issues that fall outside Equal Opportunity purview.
Why are you and your job important to the Air Force and WPAFB?
I’m not only a member of our amazing Equal Opportunity team, but I also serve as a master resilience instructor for the installation. In this role, I am able to deliver positive psychology-coping skills to the men and women of Wright-Patt, equipping them with resiliency armor to take on the everyday battles life throws our way.
“For the past two years, Tech. Sgt. Wilson has been instrumental in ensuring over 400 first-term Airmen received these essential life skills,” said Heath McNaughton, 88 ABW’s community support coordinator. “For all of your hard work and dedication, we say ‘thank you’ to Tech. Sgt. Wilson.”
