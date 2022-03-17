Wright-Patterson spotlight

What do you do at Wright-Patt? I help serve the 30,000-plus personnel at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and tenant units at other installations in addressing complaints and allegations of unlawful discrimination, hazing, bullying and sexual harassment. I provide human-relations education and training and advise on negotiated-dispute resolution. Lastly, I give referral assistance for issues that fall outside Equal Opportunity purview.

Why are you and your job important to the Air Force and WPAFB?