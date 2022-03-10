Wright-Patterson spotlight

Not one position is more important than the other in our department, and my brothers and sisters deserve so much more praise than I could ever give them. From the dispatchers, student interns, our logistics person, firefighters, captains, paramedics, chiefs (all levels), as well as our civil engineer partners, we all serve our community, which allows us to provide award-winning service and care to our base populace and surrounding community.

Our job is important to Wright-Patterson because we are able to mitigate any emergency quickly and efficiently. We are so good that most people quip: “I didn’t know we had a fire department.”

Wright Patterson’s Fire Department responds to base assets as well as the surrounding community. We are jacks of all trades — the programs we run are: dive rescue, hazardous materials, confined space, high angle/low angle rope rescue, trench, swift water, search and rescue, and bike teams, as well as our mainstay of firefighting and advanced life-support medical interventions.

Wright-Patterson Fire Department is important because when most of the base population goes home at night, for the weekend, enjoying the holidays or staying safe during inclement weather, we are here, mitigating the next emergency. I implore you to practice mindfulness, be safe, protect one another and move to the right when you see the flashing lights!