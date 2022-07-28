Wright-Patterson spotlight

Do you have a mentoring or career tip for Airmen, including those who’d like to be a “first shirt” someday?

Two things that I have learned in almost 24 years of service: 1. When correcting a problem or misconduct, use the lowest level of correction needed and move on. If the issue is resolved, no need to bring it up again or dwell on it. 2. Know your Airmen, share your story and listen to theirs. If you can connect with people on a more personal level, it makes it easier for them to come and ask for help and deal with issues when they arise.

What’s your favorite part of being a first sergeant and why?

I love the opportunity to support our Airmen during their best and worst times. Being there for someone in their darkest hour, the one they trust. Seeing someone come out on the other side having overcome a hardship is rewarding.

My father was a pastor for 55 years and he dedicated his time and life to caring for people in the best and worst times of life. He passed away the year before I became a first sergeant, and this position lets me still connect with him and has given me an opportunity to carry on what he did for so many years.