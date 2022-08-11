Wright-Patterson spotlight

Name and rank: Chad Zeretzke, NH-03
Duty title: Operations compliance flight chief
Unit of assignment: 88th Logistics Readiness Squadron
What do you do at Wright-Patt? I am a supervisory program analyst with the 88th Air Base Wing. I am responsible for providing management oversight for all squadron commander support staff related duties. Some of the duties that this includes are: manpower, personnel, facilities, security, training, cybersecurity, safety, inspections, environmental management, emergency management and antiterrorism.
One of my primary responsibilities is as resource advisor for the squadron who is responsible for the budgeting and execution of all unit funding. I frequently collaborate with personnel within our servicing financial management and contracting squadrons to assist me with meeting our unit financial objectives. I am the approving official for all unit government purchase card accounts who ensures that all credit card transactions are valid and properly scrutinized prior to approval.
Why are you and your job important to the Air Force and WPAFB?
My flight provides direct support to our unit government and contractor personnel who in turn, provide mission critical base level support for the 88th Air Base Wing, all tenant units and the military personnel working within. Mission critical areas such as: military deployments, transportation of freight and people, aircraft maintenance support, ground and aviation fuel and base supply would not be able to properly function without the support provided by myself and my employees.
About the Author