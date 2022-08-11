Wright-Patterson spotlight

What do you do at Wright-Patt? I am a supervisory program analyst with the 88th Air Base Wing. I am responsible for providing management oversight for all squadron commander support staff related duties. Some of the duties that this includes are: manpower, personnel, facilities, security, training, cybersecurity, safety, inspections, environmental management, emergency management and antiterrorism.

One of my primary responsibilities is as resource advisor for the squadron who is responsible for the budgeting and execution of all unit funding. I frequently collaborate with personnel within our servicing financial management and contracting squadrons to assist me with meeting our unit financial objectives. I am the approving official for all unit government purchase card accounts who ensures that all credit card transactions are valid and properly scrutinized prior to approval.