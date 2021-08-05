Wright Patterson spotlight

Name and rank: Vince King Jr., GS-13
Duty title: Community Partnership Program manager
Unit of assignment: 88th Air Base Wing, Strategic Initiatives Office
What do you do at Wright-Patt? As the Community Partnership Program manager for the installation, I am responsible for planning, managing, organizing and developing partnership opportunities that benefit the wing and its mission partners.
Why are you and your job important to the Air Force, AFMC and WPAFB?
The 88th Air Base Wing’s Strategic Initiatives Office is the lead and champion on strategic facility space-related solutions, innovative partnerships and other strategic (non-facility) wing-related projects for Wright-Patterson AFB. My mission is to work with our wing and community stakeholders to help strengthen relationships and identify and implement partnerships that are mutually beneficial. Partnerships are important because they can serve as creative and innovative solutions that help us meet our mission needs by leveraging resources and best practices to achieve cost efficiencies or risk reductions.