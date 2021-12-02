Wright-Patterson spotlight

Names: (From left) Kevan Dilworth, operations manager; Paul Brough, Wartime/Contingency Planning Branch chief; Jeff Kinsey, Crisis Action Team assistant; Tim Troutman, CAT manager; and Melissa Mosby, Contingency Planning Branch manager.
Unit of assignment: Wartime/Contingency Planning Branch, Plans and Programs Division
What do you do at Wright-Patt? The Wartime/Contingency Planning Branch team provides wartime, contingency, emergency and support planning, as well as installation Crisis Action Team oversight, for a base totaling 32,000 personnel, covering 8,000 acres of landmass.
Why are you and your job important to the Air Force, AFMC and WPAFB?
The branch delivers war-winning capabilities through agile installation and mission support. In its primary mission-essential function, this CAT operations staff and team has provided ongoing command & control service and support during the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic for over 640 days.
The team has interpreted more than 200 Air Force, AFMC and Air Force Life Cycle Management Center directives to aid in formulating installation-wide guidance while transmitting over 420 installation commander directives and ensuring the safe and successful mission outcome for 115 mission partners across Wright-Patterson AFB.
