Wright-Patterson spotlight

What do you do at Wright-Patt? I am a vocalist for the Air Force Band of Flight. I perform for a wide variety of events, including official military, recruiting and community-relations functions. Administratively, I carry out superintendent responsibilities for our 17-member unit, oversee four functional areas, and advise the commander and senior enlisted leader on manning, training and development; health and welfare, and readiness of the team.

I’m also a lead master resiliency trainer for the 88th Air Base Wing, coordinating (resilience training assistant) classes alongside the community support coordinator, and volunteer as a victim advocate for the Wright-Patterson community.