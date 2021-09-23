Wright-Patterson spotlight

Name and rank: Master Sgt. Christin Foley
Duty title: Vocalist and section chief, Readiness
Unit of assignment: Air Force Band of Flight
What do you do at Wright-Patt? I am a vocalist for the Air Force Band of Flight. I perform for a wide variety of events, including official military, recruiting and community-relations functions. Administratively, I carry out superintendent responsibilities for our 17-member unit, oversee four functional areas, and advise the commander and senior enlisted leader on manning, training and development; health and welfare, and readiness of the team.
I’m also a lead master resiliency trainer for the 88th Air Base Wing, coordinating (resilience training assistant) classes alongside the community support coordinator, and volunteer as a victim advocate for the Wright-Patterson community.
Why are you and your job important to the Air Force, AFMC and WPAFB?
As a bandsman for the United States Air Force, music is the vehicle and strategic-communication tool to honor, inspire and connect, strengthening domestic and international partnerships, building new alliances, and supporting our military and civilian personnel and communities on and off base.