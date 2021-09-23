dayton-daily-news logo
X

Wright-Patterson spotlight

Master Sgt. Christin Foley
Caption
Master Sgt. Christin Foley

Military News
By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
20 minutes ago

Name and rank: Master Sgt. Christin Foley

Duty title: Vocalist and section chief, Readiness

Unit of assignment: Air Force Band of Flight

What do you do at Wright-Patt? I am a vocalist for the Air Force Band of Flight. I perform for a wide variety of events, including official military, recruiting and community-relations functions. Administratively, I carry out superintendent responsibilities for our 17-member unit, oversee four functional areas, and advise the commander and senior enlisted leader on manning, training and development; health and welfare, and readiness of the team.

I’m also a lead master resiliency trainer for the 88th Air Base Wing, coordinating (resilience training assistant) classes alongside the community support coordinator, and volunteer as a victim advocate for the Wright-Patterson community.

Why are you and your job important to the Air Force, AFMC and WPAFB?

As a bandsman for the United States Air Force, music is the vehicle and strategic-communication tool to honor, inspire and connect, strengthening domestic and international partnerships, building new alliances, and supporting our military and civilian personnel and communities on and off base.

In Other News
1
Avoid work hazards in the yard this fall
2
Commentary: Now more than ever, we need servant leaders
3
Space Force unveils preliminary service dress, workout uniform designs
4
Last of Doolittle Raiders memorialized
5
Emergency kits can be prepared for any budget
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top