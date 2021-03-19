Wright-Patterson spotlight

Name and rank: Master Sgt. Maynard P. Galvez
Unit of assignment: 88th Healthcare Operations Squadron
How long have you been at Wright-Patt? 3 years, 6 months
What is your job? I am a respiratory-care practitioner by trade. We assist the patient’s respiratory system, using a ventilator to help them breathe while the physician is resolving any underlying disease issues. I am the section chief of Cardiopulmonary Services, where I oversee operations, schedules, manning and issues for the Cardiology Department, Pulmonary Services and Respiratory Department. I also lead COVID screening team operations for the 88th Medical Group, where I manage manpower requests, the testing process, schedules and training for new technicians for proper sampling.
What’s your favorite part of the job?
Interacting with the Airmen and training them. Being an RCP plays a major role in a medical emergency when we have to take care of a critically ill patient with little to no supervision by the physician. You have to ensure that your Airmen are trained for the job or help them get to that level. Not only do I help them polish their respiratory skills, but it keeps me polished as well. My other favorite part is transferring our critically ill patients to a higher echelon of care through a fixed-wing aircraft. It is so gratifying to care for a patient from point of injury all the way to a Level 1 hospital where they can be treated and recover.