Wright-Patterson spotlight

What is your job? I am a respiratory-care practitioner by trade. We assist the patient’s respiratory system, using a ventilator to help them breathe while the physician is resolving any underlying disease issues. I am the section chief of Cardiopulmonary Services, where I oversee operations, schedules, manning and issues for the Cardiology Department, Pulmonary Services and Respiratory Department. I also lead COVID screening team operations for the 88th Medical Group, where I manage manpower requests, the testing process, schedules and training for new technicians for proper sampling.

What’s your favorite part of the job?